CPSO working to identify men suspected of theft of security cameras

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify two men suspected of stealing two security cameras from a business on US 90.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kim Myers said the ARLO security cameras were stolen around 5 a.m. on April 25.
After reviewing footage saved from the incident, deputies identified a light-colored Dodge Dually 3500 with aftermarket running boards driven by the suspects.
Myers asked anyone with information about the theft to call the sheriff’s office at (337) 491-3605.
