Cowgirls drop first SLC Tourney game since 2015 as NSU rallies past McNeese, 4-3

Cowgirl starter junior Alexsandra Flores, who had given up only four hits and two runs through the first five innings, struggled in the sixth. Flores gave up three hits and two runs in sixth that gave NW State the 4-3 lead. She was replaced by Caroline Settle who threw the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing only one hit and struck out one. Flores falls to 12-12 on the year with the loss.