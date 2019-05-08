Baby giraffe gets therapeutic shoes

SEATTLE (CNN) – The newest baby giraffe at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, WA, has gotten a pair of therapeutic shoes.
The giraffe was born last Thursday to mom Olivia. He hasn’t been named yet, but soon after being born, zoo workers realized the little guy’s legs weren’t properly aligned.
Now, he has some casts and a pair of therapeutic shoes made from plywood and high-density polyethylene to help him out.
The zoo’s team of exhibit artists crafted the two-piece shoes “for better adhesion to the foot and for better traction,” the zoo wrote in its blog.
The baby giraffe has been wearing them for almost a week now, and he’s expected to undergo more in-depth treatment for his legs for a few months.
While mother and son work on bonding, the zoo said they’ll be kept out of view of guests.
