3 years ago today, the legend of the Rally Possum was born

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Exactly three years ago today the adorable Rally Possum made his debut in Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers were up against Arkansas and down 9-4 against the Razorbacks, that’s until the Rally Possum brought a little magic to Alex Box. In the seventh inning, the little guy made his way out onto the field. Arkansas players tried to corner the little guy but he evaded them. The LSU grounds crew finally made their way onto the field and removed the possum.
Once the possum was removed from the field the Tigers made a furious comeback. In the bottom of the ninth LSU would go on and score four runs on three hits and two Arkansas errors to tie the game.
The game would go to 10 innings with LSU winning the game 10-9 off of an Arkansas error.
Some Tiger fans would credit the Rally Possum with the team winning in extra innings. LSU fans wasted no time making Rally Possum gear and even bringing a stuffed animal for the team to put on display in the dugout.
