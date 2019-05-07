Waitr founder a finalist for Gulf Coast Entrepreneur of the Year

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Chris Meaux, founder and CEO of Waitr, the popular on-demand food delivery service founded in Lake Charles, has been named a finalist for the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Gulf Coast area, according to a news release.
The award, presented by Ernst & Young, recognizes entrepreneurs demonstrating excellence and extraordinary success in areas such as innovation, financial performance, risk and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.
Meaux is one of three finalists from the state of Louisiana. Nominees were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event June 21 in Houston.
