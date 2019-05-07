Ten #SWLApreps teams aim to bring home baseball state titles this week

CLASS 5A: Top-seed Barbe finds themselves back in Sulphur for the second straight season but the Bucs have come away empty-handed in recent years. The school’s last title came in 2016, when Barbe capped off a three-peat. Barbe will face the team that handed them their first loss of 2019 in No. 5 West Monroe, Thursday evening. No. 2 Sam Houston meanwhile has been without a state championship for the last 18 years with their most recent coming in 2001 as a 4A program. The senior-laden Broncos will aim to change that as the team is making its third consecutive trip to the state tournament.