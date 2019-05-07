Ten #SWLApreps teams aim to bring home baseball state titles this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the second straight season the Lake Area has ten teams in Sulphur aiming to bring home state titles in baseball. The state tournament begins on Wednesday and will wrap up on Saturday.
CLASS BREAKDOWN
CLASS 5A: Top-seed Barbe finds themselves back in Sulphur for the second straight season but the Bucs have come away empty-handed in recent years. The school’s last title came in 2016, when Barbe capped off a three-peat. Barbe will face the team that handed them their first loss of 2019 in No. 5 West Monroe, Thursday evening. No. 2 Sam Houston meanwhile has been without a state championship for the last 18 years with their most recent coming in 2001 as a 4A program. The senior-laden Broncos will aim to change that as the team is making its third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
CLASS 3A: In Class 3A the Lake Area is guaranteed to have one team playing for a state title as district foes Iowa and South Beauregard will meet in the semifinal round. When the two teams faced off earlier this season, Iowa came out on top handing South Beauregard their only district loss of the year. This will be the second postseason meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Knights in three years as the two teams faced off in the 3A state championship game in 2017.
CLASS 2A: Rivals Kinder and Welsh will represent Southwest Louisiana in Class 2A once again in Sulphur. Kinder is making its third straight trip and will face off against a familiar opponent in Loreauville— it’ll be a rematch of last year’s semifinal round. The Greyhounds meanwhile will aim to hoist a gold trophy this time around as the school finished as the 2A runner-ups last season.
CLASS 1A: Southwest Louisiana is once again loaded in Class 1A with three teams still alive. Like Class 3A, the area is guaranteed another state championship game participant as Oberlin and defending champion Merryville will meet in the semifinal round. The Tigers and Panthers split the season series with the road team winning each time. Top-seeded Grand Lake is making its third straight trip to the state tournament and will look to bring home a state title after falling in the championship game two seasons ago.
CLASS B: The top-seeded Pitkin Tigers are making its second consecutive appearance in Sulphur but the school has gone 20 seasons without winning a state championship. They’ll face off against Glenmora, a team they shut out earlier this season, in the semifinals.
GAME SCHEDULE
CLASS 5A:
(5) West Monroe vs. (1) Barbe — 5/9, 5:00 PM @ Field #41
(3) Parkway vs. (2) Sam Houston — 5/9, 8:00 PM @Field #41
Class 5A Title game: 5/11, 6:00 PM @ Field #41
CLASS 3A:
(3) South Beauregard vs. (10) Iowa — 5/9, 1:30 PM @ Field #40
Class 3A Title game: 5/11, 2:30 PM @ Field #40
CLASS 2A:
(8) Loreauville at (5) Kinder — 5/8, 4:30 PM @Field #40
(2) Doyle vs. (3) Welsh — 5/8, 7:30 PM @ Field #40
Class 2A Title game: 5/10, 5:30 PM @ Field #40
CLASS 1A:
(1) Grand Lake vs. (4) Kentwood — 5/9, 10:00 AM @ Field #37
(10) Merryville vs. (6) Oberlin — 5/9, 1:00 PM @ Field #37
Class 1A Title game: 5/11, 11:30 AM @ Field #40
CLASS B:
(1) Pitkin vs. (5) Glenmora — 5/8, 4:00 PM @ Field #37
Class B Title game: 5/10, 2:30 PM @ Field #40
