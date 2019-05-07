LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Businesses are saying thank you to all the wonderful educators out there this week offering deals and freebies to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.
We have a list of businesses offering deals for teachers below. Some offers vary by location so remember to call the business in your area to confirm.
If your business has Teacher Appreciation Week deals and you would like to add them to the list, please email us at news@kplctv.com.
- Arby’s: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with an ID in Vinton or with a coupon on their phone in Iowa a free sandwich on Tuesday, May 7.
- Cicis Pizza: Teachers and school staff get a free adult buffet with a valid school ID and a coupon on Tuesday, May 7.
- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers: Teachers and faculty get one free Box Combo when they present current school IDs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.
- Smoothie King: Teachers get a free extra or enhancer all week when they show their school ID at checkout.
- Sonic Drive-In: Teachers can get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant’s app with the promo code TEACHERS starting Tuesday, May 7, through May, 31.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: All teachers, faculty, and staff get 20 percent off when they dine-in during Teacher Appreciation Week.
- Dairy Queen: You can get $2 off any mobile app purchase of at least $10 from May 6 through May 12.
- Hanes: Teachers and retired educators can save 10 percent on purchases from Hanes.com, Champion.com, OneHanesPlace.com and JustMySize.com.
- Microsoft: Educators can get Microsoft Office 365 freebie by using a valid school email address to fill out an online form.
- Party City: Schools can receive up to 20% off items with a official letter signed off by the school.
- 7-Eleven: Small coffees, medium cold brews and medium slurpees are just $1 through May 21 at participating locations.
- Home Depot: Teachers can apply for a Home Depot Tax ID to get discounts on eligible purchases for the classroom.
- Books-A-Million: With the free Educator’s Discount Program, teachers get a 20 percent discount on all items that they purchase in store and free online shipping. You can also request a educator discount card at www.booksamillion.com/educators.
- Rosetta Stone: The language learning software is offering teachers a free three-month subscription to the Rosetta Stone app. Teachers will need to send an email to expandyourworld@rosettastone.com with the subject line “National Teacher Appreciation Week” to get the free code.
- Amazon: For teachers with an “.edu” email, you can qualify for the Amazon Prime Student discount, which gives you six months free.
- Crayola: You can get 15 percent off Crayola’s entire website from 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, through 10 a.m. on May 13. All you need to do is use the promo code THANKYOU when checking out.
- Michael’s: Teachers get 15 percent off all year round in store but you will get 20 percent off this week in-store.
- Office Depot/Office Max: Teachers can get 20 percent off in-store items on Teacher Appreciation Days with your School ID.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.