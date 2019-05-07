SWLA Arrest Report - May, 6 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 6, 2019.
Kristin Kay Demeritt, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
David Lee Pitre, 30, Ragley: Burglary.
McKenzie Jerome Simmons, 21, Welsh: Burglary.
Jaylyn Lamab Botley, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Keith Wayne Robertson, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; contempt of court.
Latoya Michelle Ellis, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Gloria Dawn Stroecker, 35, Vinton: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Keith Joseph Holland, 56, Iowa: Strangulation.
Autumn Lea Corder, 39, Sulphur: Theft of a firearm (2 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Morris Wayne Ellender, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft between $750 and $5,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.
Richard Celestine Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Brandon Wesley Treadway, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Brittany Dionne Watson, 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges).
Sondai Osumba Baldwin, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Shakeira Marie Dupre, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Bobby Dale Bertrand, 73, DeQuincy: Obscenity.
Terry Scott Cepowski, 58, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (5 counts).
Arnold James McGruder, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force.
Dalon Matthew Allison, 22, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing.
Donald Lee Mills Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Spencer Chase Nielson, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary, theft under $1,000.
Jacky Lynn Abshire, 33, Sulphur: Stalking.
Everette Thomas, 35, Orange, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
David Ellis Ravia Jr., 51, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jamel Javon Valerie, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Derutte Bill Brian Jr., 36, Groves, TX: Out of state detainer.
