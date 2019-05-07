SWLA Arrest Report - May, 6 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - May, 6 2019
May 7, 2019 at 5:56 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 5:56 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 6, 2019.

Kristin Kay Demeritt, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

David Lee Pitre, 30, Ragley: Burglary.

McKenzie Jerome Simmons, 21, Welsh: Burglary.

Jaylyn Lamab Botley, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Keith Wayne Robertson, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; contempt of court.

Latoya Michelle Ellis, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Gloria Dawn Stroecker, 35, Vinton: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Keith Joseph Holland, 56, Iowa: Strangulation.

Autumn Lea Corder, 39, Sulphur: Theft of a firearm (2 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Morris Wayne Ellender, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft between $750 and $5,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.

Richard Celestine Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Brandon Wesley Treadway, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Brittany Dionne Watson, 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Sondai Osumba Baldwin, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Shakeira Marie Dupre, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Bobby Dale Bertrand, 73, DeQuincy: Obscenity.

Terry Scott Cepowski, 58, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (5 counts).

Arnold James McGruder, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force.

Dalon Matthew Allison, 22, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing.

Donald Lee Mills Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Spencer Chase Nielson, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary, theft under $1,000.

Jacky Lynn Abshire, 33, Sulphur: Stalking.

Everette Thomas, 35, Orange, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

David Ellis Ravia Jr., 51, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jamel Javon Valerie, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Derutte Bill Brian Jr., 36, Groves, TX: Out of state detainer.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.