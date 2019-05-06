Saints announce signing of four undrafted free agents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints announced the official signings of four undrafted free agents. West Virgnia defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow Jr., Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo, Monmouth tight end Jake Powll and SMU cornerback Jordan Wyatt all signed three year deals with the club.
Bigelow started twelve games for the Mountaineers and finished with 20 tackles, (15 solo), two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He was named All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
In 2018, Ozigbo appeared in 12 games and was Nebraska’s leading rusher with 155 carries for 1,082 yards (7.0 avg.) and 12 rushing touchdowns, earning third-team All-Big Ten.
Powell was a three-year starter at tight end for Monmouth and finished his career with 54 receptions for 642 yards and six touchdowns.
Wyatt was a four-year starter in the secondary at SMU. He finished his career with 11 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one sack. He is SMU’s all-time leader with 289 interception return yards.
