Louisiana man accused of holding multiple women captive

COLFAX, LA (KALB / KPLC) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Grant Parish District Attorney and the Rapides Parish District Attorney, held a press conference on Monday to address the case of Justin Walters, who has been arrested for allegedly holding multiple women captive.
Walters, 56, was arrested in February after a victim came forward concerning his abuse. While being held in the Grant Parish jail, the investigation led to two more women in April who said they were held captive as well. They claimed they were physically and sexually abused.
The Grant Parish Sheriff's Office said Walters used his medical knowledge as a registered nurse to "medically incapacitate" his victims.
“He would physically restrain the women and beat them for days, raping one of them,” said Sheriff Steven McCain, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.
McCain said that one of the victims was able to “chew” through her restraints and escape. GPSO also said Walters would use social media to start relationships and meet his victims in person.
"This is every woman's worst nightmare," said McCain.
GPSO said Walters moved to Grant Parish in 2014 from Rapides Parish and has an "extensive" criminal history that dates back to 2010.
"We believe there are more women out there he has done this to," said McCain. "If you can hear me we want you to know he is in jail and is facing life in prison."
GPSO asks anyone with information to call (318) 627-2017 or submit a tip on their website at grantso.org.
"You need to know that you are safe and that he is not going to be able to hurt you," said McCain. "We want to give a solid a case as possible to the district attorney's office and make sure he stays behind bars."
Walters is being held in the Grant Parish jail on a $900,000 bond. The Grant Parish District Attorney's Office said Walters is being represented by Joe Beck III, a public defender. His arraignment date is pending, and the first-degree rape charge will be presented to a grand jury.
