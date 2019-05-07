LCPD awarded national grant to lower number of arrests of minority juveniles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In an effort to fight bias on the job the Lake Charles Police Department is going through training to eliminate unnecessary arrests of young minorities.
“Over the years we’ve looked at some of our numbers for an arrest and we were not comfortable with all of the numbers and how they were reported. As far as those minorities who were arrested versus those non minorities were arrested," Captain Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department said.
In 2018 the department applied for a national grant through the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Center for Children’s Law and Policy (CCLP).
“According to the studies through the Kellogg foundation and other foundations we’ve learned if a child is put into the system at an early age, the recidivism rate is much higher than if we try and use diversion methods early on to get them going in another direction," Kirkum said.
According to the department, of the 157 juvenile arrests made in 2018, over 80% were minority children. While over half of those children were given an opportunity for diversion from the juvenile justice system, Lake Charles Police wants to continue working to lower those arrests all together.
“This is just another example of what we’re doing here to fill in some of those gaps and be transparent and to further our training and be a better police department in general," said Chief Shawn Caldwell.
Over 30 officers participated in the training — where they discussed how to talk about race and acknowledging implicit bias.
Corporal Tim Duplechan said what was most important to him during the training was the importance of diversion.
“I like the fact the theory of the class is that if you find different programs, so to speak, other than arresting youth and juveniles, they’re less likely to become lifelong criminals," Duplechan said.
The Lake Charles Police Department was one of four departments in the country that was selected to participate and receive $10,000 which will be used to improve partnerships between law enforcement and young people.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.