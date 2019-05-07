Lake Area resident recognized for aiding in police chase

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It was a shock for Lake Area business owner Matthew Hyatt when a police chase ended on his property.
“I was on my lawnmower when out of the corner of my eye I could see a dodge charger pull in this direction and two state police units pull on either side of it to stop the driver," Hyatt said. "As his vehicle was still moving the individual jumped out and started heading in this direction.”
Troopers tell us they were chasing a suspected drunk driver, Oscar Villatoro on US Highway 171 towards Moss Bluff.
“After he was driving erratically he had hit the east curb of 171 went back on to the roadway then traveled onto the roadway where he went to Mr. Hyatt’s property," Senior Trooper Daniel Fontenot with Louisiana State Police said.
Fontenot said it was Hyatt that tackled Villatoro, allowing them to make an arrest. Due to his bravery, State Police Troop D honored him with an award, something Sergeant James Anderson with Louisiana State Police says is rare.
“This is something we generally don’t do on a local level unless the actions rise to that level. In this case they did," Anderson said. "You’re talking about somebody who’s minding his own business mowing the grass then all of sudden this guy appears in his yard. He didn’t hesitate to jump in and help us to apprehend this person before he could hurt someone else.”
In addition Hyatt’s been nominated for a state level appreciation award.
“That I’m honored in this situation makes me appreciative towards them and the fact that they do this everyday," Hyatt said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.