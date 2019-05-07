Investigation underway at DeRidder High, no evidence of wrongdoing found

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Although an investigation is underway into possible improper conduct between students and teachers at DeRidder High School, law enforcement officials say no evidence of wrongdoing has been found.
Beauregard Sheriff Ricky Moses said that the investigation began a “couple weeks ago" following one formal complaint from a parent of a student.
KPLC reached out to Moses and to Beauregard School Board Superintendent Tim Cooley after receiving multiple messages about the investigation. Both confirmed that no one has been arrested.
Cooley said the school board is working with the sheriff’s office. Cooley stressed that the sheriff’s office investigation has not found any evidence of improper conduct.
He said no administrative action has been taken against any teachers and that no teachers have been fired. Further, he said, no teachers have resigned in connection with the investigation.
