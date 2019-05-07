Injuries reported at shooting at Colorado school

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people were injured at a shooting at school about 15 miles south of Denver.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:53 p.m. local time to the STEM school, and the sheriff’s office said this is an “unstable situation.”
There are 1,600 students who attend the school.
Law enforcement have one suspect in custody.
Video from the scene shows SWAT officers surrounding the area.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also is responding to the scene.
