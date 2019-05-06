‘I believe’: A message from LSU’s new AD Scott Woodward

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Today marks the first day on the job for Scott Woodward as the new Athletic Director for LSU. Woodward penned a letter to the LSU community about what he plans to do and accomplish as the new Athletic Director.
Woodward replaced highly criticized Joe Alleva for how he handled the Will Wade wire tap situation just before the NCAA March Madness tournament. Alleva arrived to LSU in 2008 after a tenure with Duke University.
Woodward a Baton Rouge native and LSU alumnus returns to his alma mater after spending the last four years as Texas A&M’s Athletic Director. The announcement was made official back on April 18, 2019, with a press conference open to the media and the public.
“Returning home to the LSU family to lead the department of athletics is incredibly humbling and exciting,” Woodward said. “The state university has been a part of my life for more than five decades, and I know – and I embrace – the high expectations of Tiger Nation. We will win championships and we will do it the right way, representing LSU with pride and dignity every step of the way. I want to thank President Alexander for the opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot wait to get started. Geaux Tigers!”
