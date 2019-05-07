First Alert Forecast: Threat for heavy rain increasing later this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, the clouds will remain in place. There will not be much rain today. I cannot rule out a few showers and a couple storms this afternoon. I have the rain chances at 20% today. There will be some sunshine at times, but only for a brief time. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s today.
This evening, there should be a lot of clouds around. I think there will be too many clouds for a beautiful sunset. The rain chances will remain low at only 20%. If you have any evening plans, you should not need an umbrella. Most of the rain will go around Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will have a tough time cooling down this evening.
Overnight, it will be rather cloudy with not many breaks in the clouds. There will be a couple showers possible after midnight. I think there is a better chance the rain arrives early Wednesday morning. You may need an umbrella as you head out the door in the morning. It will also be warm and muggy with temperatures still in the 70s.
Wednesday will have a little more rain around. There will be mostly cloudy conditions with rain scattered throughout the day. I have the rain chances up to 40%. It will not rain the entire time, but pinpointing, or timing out the heaviest rain is nearly impossible. There will be heavy showers at times with a few thunderstorms. I would keep an umbrella handy on this day.
Then as we finish this week on Thursday and Friday, the rain chances will be increasing. There will be a 70% chance of rain, so there will be scattered showers and a few storms. A cold front will be approaching from the north, then stalling right over us. This will keep the rain chances up for a few days until this stalled front moves away.
There is also the threat for some severe weather. There will be a low risk for Thursday as the cold front gets close to us. The threats include flash flooding, and hail as the primary threats. Damaging winds are still possible, but not as high. Then the tornado threat should be the lowest, but still not completely ruled out.
This next weekend also looks to have scattered showers and storms. I have a 70% chance of rain for Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday. There is a chance Sunday turns out to be nice in the afternoon. We’ll have to wait on the timing of these storms. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the mid 80s.
Later in the day on Sunday, that stalled front will begin to move to the south and east. Therefore, the rain chances should start to come to an end. Fingers crossed that this turns out to be true. Especially since Sunday is Mother’s Day.
With all of the rain expected, that may cause street flooding for a brief time. It may also cause some river levels to rise. Toledo Bend is already close to action stage, so there may be some releases throughout the week. Here at home, we are expected to see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches Monday next week. Then we must take into account the rain farther north that will move downstream. We will watch the river levels and keep you updated.
Next week is a little in question. There is a lot of uncertainty if there will be rain as we begin next week or not. That is because there is discrepancy between the two more reliable computer models. We will have to wait and see what the weather holds as we get closer.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.