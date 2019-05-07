FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heaviest rain delayed until later this week, with some flooding likely

If you live near a flood prone area, act now to shore up resources such as sandbags to help protect your home. Move items to higher ground that may be lost due to flooding and go ahead now and have a plan of action in place in case you need to evacuate. This is most important for those living near the Sabine River as spillway operations from Toledo Bend Reservoir could be needed later this week or weekend as the reservoir level is already near the action stages of 172.5” before the rains even begin.