FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heaviest rain delayed until later this week, with some flooding likely

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The morning starts with a fast warm-up ahead as clouds will thicken but a bit more quickly and less sunshine overall is expected. Overall the chances of rain and storms remain lower than previously anticipated today thanks to the very slow crawl to the entire weather pattern in place, which just means a further delay to the inevitable heavier rain and storms later this week.
A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon, otherwise clouds increase with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few more storms will be possible Wednesday, especially over the northwestern portions of the viewing area, but the highest chances hold off until Thursday when severe weather will be possible in storms that develop.
Thursday through Saturday will all be Alert Days as multiple rounds of rain and storms during this period will not only bring a risk of flash flooding and river flooding but also some strong to severe storms will be possible embedded with the numerous storm complexes that will traverse the viewing area.
An overly active jet stream pattern will send multiple disturbances over the state, embedded along a stalling cold front that will continue to advance eastward through Texas before stalling over Louisiana through Sunday. Ahead of the front today, some scattered thunderstorms will begin to move in later this afternoon and evening as the first in a series of storm complexes affects the area but the threat of severe weather and flooding looks to remain very low initially.
The primary threat to our area will be flooding, with widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain expected through the weekend but some isolated totals of closer to 10 inches will be possible where the heaviest rain bands set up which will only further heighten the flood threat. The areas that could receive the higher totals include locations along all the river basins that move through Southwest Louisiana including the Sabine, Calcasieu and Mermentau. Some river flooding is all but certain with this much rain that’s forecast and will be a continuously growing threat Thursday through Saturday.
If you live near a flood prone area, act now to shore up resources such as sandbags to help protect your home. Move items to higher ground that may be lost due to flooding and go ahead now and have a plan of action in place in case you need to evacuate. This is most important for those living near the Sabine River as spillway operations from Toledo Bend Reservoir could be needed later this week or weekend as the reservoir level is already near the action stages of 172.5” before the rains even begin.
Flooding is the number one killer of weather-related deaths, and most who die in floods do so while driving. Remember, turn around don’t drown. This is a developing weather situation, so please continue to monitor later forecasts as we nail down the exact timing of the heaviest rain Wednesday through the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
