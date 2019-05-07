Cowgirls place seven on All-SLC Team

FRISCO, TX (KPLC) - McNeese softball landed seven players on the All-Southland Conference Team, the league announced Tuesday.
Heading the list is senior outfielder Justyce McClain who was named to the first team. Junior pitcher Alexsandra Flores was named to the second team and senior catcher Aubree Turbeville, junior shortstop Cori McCrary and freshman Kaylee Lopez were named to the third team. Also, sophomore outfielder Toni Perrin and freshman pitcher Saleen Flores were honorable mention selections.
McClain is the only Cowgirl to repeat her all-conference honor while the other six Cowgirls are making their first appearance on the team.
McClain, the native of Phoenix, Arizona is making her fourth appearance on the all-SLC team and third straight on the first team. She is one of two players on the 2019 team to earn all-conference honors all four years. McClain led McNeese and SLC with a .405 average, 75 hits and ranked fourth with 28 stolen bases. In SLC games, McClain batted .409 with 38 hits and 19 stolen bases.
Alexsandra, the Lufkin, Texas product is making her first appearance on the team after posting a team high 1212 wins with a 2.83 ERA. She also led the Cowgirls with 133.2 innings pitched and was second with 56 strikeouts.
Turbeville hails from Mesquite, Texas who is ending her career on a high note. Turbeville is third on the team with a .268 average and batted .297 in conference games. She has 33 hits, six doubles, 19 RBI, 11 walks and has thrown out 19 baserunners.
McCrary, the junior transfer from McCarley, Mississippi leads McNeese with 24 RBI, 17 walks and 33 stolen bases and is second with a .297 average and 10 doubles. McCrary batted .333 in conference games along with 27 hits, six doubles and 23 stolen bases.
Lopez, the Indian Bayou, Louisiana native collected 26 hits as a rookie with nine doubles, 13 RBI, and a .292 batting average. Lopez was very productive during conference games where she batted .340 with 18 hits, seven doubles along with nine RBI including five in the regular season series finale against Lamar.
Perrin, the native of Reserve, Louisiana batted .309 and produced a 1.000 fielding percent in conference games. Perrin picked up 17 hits, eight RBI, three doubles and a two home runs in conference action.
Saleen, the rookie hurler from Beeville, Texas posted a 5-1 conference record and ranked third in the SLC with a 1.48 ERA and ranked second in league games with three saves.
2019 All-Southland Conference Softball Teams
Individual Awards
Player of the Year: Lindsey McLeod, Sam Houston State
Hitter of the Year: Margarita Corona, Stephen F. Austin
Pitcher of the Year: Lindsey McLeod, Sam Houston State
Freshman of the Year: Kassidy Wilbur, Stephen F. Austin
Newcomer of the Year: Jade Lewis, Lamar
Coach of the Year: Garrett Valis, Sam Houston State
Mention – Catcher: Shaina Amir, Lamar. First Base: Rebecca Skains, Southeastern Louisiana.Second Base: Brooke Malia, Sam Houston State; Jaquelyn Ramon, Southeastern Louisiana. Third Base: Kyndal Kutac, Sam Houston State. Shortstop: Demi Janak, Houston Baptist; Lindsey Rizzo, Southeastern Louisiana. Outfield: Blair Clayton, Abilene Christian; Sheridan Fisher, Sam Houston State; Toni Perrin, McNeese. Pitcher: Saleen Flores, McNeese; Rio Sanchez, Central Arkansas.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.