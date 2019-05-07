Cowgirls place seven on All-SLC Team

McClain, the native of Phoenix, Arizona is making her fourth appearance on the all-SLC team and third straight on the first team. She is one of two players on the 2019 team to earn all-conference honors all four years. McClain led McNeese and SLC with a .405 average, 75 hits and ranked fourth with 28 stolen bases. In SLC games, McClain batted .409 with 38 hits and 19 stolen bases.