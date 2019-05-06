SWLA Arrest Report - May 5, 2019

May 6, 2019 at 5:26 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 5:26 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 5, 2019.

Shane Alan Griffiths, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Justen Wayne Adams, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Craig English, 40, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alexis Brianna Levine, 20, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; speeding.

Tiffany Ann West, 37, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jodie Elise Smith, 42, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders; domestic abuse.

Heavenly Faith Harris, 19, Iowa: Property damage under $1,000; aggravated assault.

Leonard Edward Jones, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Christopher Scott Lee, 28, Lawtell: Instate detainer.

John Michael Jimenez, 25, Pharr, TX: Child endangerment.

Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Sabrina Anna Bernard, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Clyde Alfred Duhon, 35, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Lee Edwards, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Lee Jacobs, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; second offense possession of marijuana; use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor; switched license plate.

