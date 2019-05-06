SWLA Arrest Report - May 5, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 5, 2019.
Shane Alan Griffiths, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Justen Wayne Adams, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Craig English, 40, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alexis Brianna Levine, 20, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; speeding.
Tiffany Ann West, 37, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jodie Elise Smith, 42, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders; domestic abuse.
Heavenly Faith Harris, 19, Iowa: Property damage under $1,000; aggravated assault.
Leonard Edward Jones, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Christopher Scott Lee, 28, Lawtell: Instate detainer.
John Michael Jimenez, 25, Pharr, TX: Child endangerment.
Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Sabrina Anna Bernard, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Clyde Alfred Duhon, 35, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Lee Edwards, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Lee Jacobs, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; second offense possession of marijuana; use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor; switched license plate.
