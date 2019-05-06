Suspect wanted for rape in Beauregard arrested in Lafayette Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for rape in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Lafayette Parish Monday morning.
Ezra Coutee, 44, was arrested without incident by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies around 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 6, according to a post on the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Coutee is being held without bond on counts of first-degree rape and home invasion.
Beauregard Sheriff’s Office officials say DNA linked Coutee to a rape on April 20, 2019. The Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call that morning that male subject had entered a home without permission and raped a female. The female fled the home and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.
Coutee initially became a person of interest based on a physical description given by the victim and a canvas of the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Belongings behind by the suspect were submitted to the Southwest Louisiana Regional Crime Lab for evidence testing and on Thursday, May 2, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office received a DNA match confirmation from the Louisiana State Crime Lab indicating the tested item belonged to Coutee.
