Pres. Trump to tour Cameron LNG next week

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - President Donald Trump is expected to tour Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG Export Facility in Cameron Parish next week.
The President will discuss LNG facilities as they relate to domestic job creation and energy infrastructure, according to a White House Official.
The White House says LNG export facilities like Cameron generate billions of dollars in investments, create thousands of jobs, support domestic energy production, and position America to be the dominant energy exporting country globally.
Pres. Trump’s visit follows two executive orders he signed in Houston on April 10 “to remove barriers to new energy infrastructure,” according to the White House.
“I thank President Trump for his commitment to unleashing American energy and supporting Louisiana energy workers,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy. “Under Republicans’ watch, we’ve seen new investment in projects from the well head to the export facility—bringing billions to our state and creating good-paying jobs for Louisiana workers.”
This is the President’s third trip to Louisiana since inauguration.
