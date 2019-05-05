No. 9 LSU baseball rallies late but drops Game 3, series to No. 13 Ole Miss

The Rebels scored two more runs in the top of the ninth to make it 15-9. In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers put together a monster rally. With two outs, they scored a run on a single by Zach Watson. Then, Antoine Duplantis hit a three-run dinger to right field. Next, Beloso and Josh Smith hit back-to-back solo home runs to tie the game at 15-15.