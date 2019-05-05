No. 9 LSU baseball rallies late but drops Game 3, series to No. 13 Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU rallied late but fell in the final weekend game to No. 13 Ole Miss at Alex Box Stadium Sunday.
The Tigers (30-18, 14-10 SEC) loss in a 19-15 in a 10-inning slugfest to the Rebels (32-17, 15-9 SEC). With the loss, LSU also dropped the series. Ole Miss finished with 23 hits in the game, while LSU had 22. The Tigers hit five home runs.
Landon Marceaux started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and had two strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work. Devin Fontenot suffered the loss. He gave up four runs on three hits in the top of the 10th inning. His record dropped to 4-1.
After a scoreless first inning, the Rebels put up four in the top of the second. They then added three more in the third to go up 7-0.
A solo home run by Cade Beloso put LSU on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning.
In the fifth, Ole Miss put up three runs off two home runs to make it 10-1, Rebels.
The Tigers got all three of those runs back in the bottom of the inning to trail 10-4.
Ole Miss was up 13-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. That’s when Saul Garza sent one over the center field wall for a three-run dinger to put LSU within four runs.
The Rebels scored two more runs in the top of the ninth to make it 15-9. In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers put together a monster rally. With two outs, they scored a run on a single by Zach Watson. Then, Antoine Duplantis hit a three-run dinger to right field. Next, Beloso and Josh Smith hit back-to-back solo home runs to tie the game at 15-15.
Disaster struck for LSU in the top of the 10th, as Ole Miss put up four runs and claimed the win.
LSU will next host Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
