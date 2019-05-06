Kroger on 12th Street closing

“We have made the very difficult decision to close the Kroger store located at 600 12th Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana when the lease expires in July. We carefully assess all alternatives before closing a store. Within the past several years, we have attempted measures to increase sales, profitability and the shopping experience at this location. We greatly appreciate the Lake Charles Associates and community. The approximately 79 Store Associates employed at this location will be offered positions at other nearby stores.”