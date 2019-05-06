First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms likely through the rest of this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, there will be plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. There will not be any rain today. The clouds should be on the increase as the day goes along. You’ll still need your sunglasses as you are out and about today. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 80s today, so it will be quite warm.
This evening, there will be a few more clouds. Still no rain though. The sunset this evening may be really nice, as long as there is not complete cloud cover. I think there will be enough to make it beautiful. Temperatures will still be warm and will take until well after sunset before it cools down.
Overnight, the clouds will increase. There may be one shower that pops up, but that will be more in the early morning hours on Tuesday if that happens. Temperatures will cool to the mid 60s tonight. It should be a nice night if you have any late-night plans.
Tuesday will be a rather nice day, but the rain chances will be increasing. The computer models are still having a tough time figuring out the rain chances for tomorrow. I think there will be some pop-up showers coming up from the south. I have decided to lower the rain chance to 40% since I do not expect a widespread rain event. Temperatures will still warm up to the 80s in the afternoon.
Wednesday will have a lot of rain around. There will be mostly cloudy conditions with a lot of rain scattered throughout the day. It will not rain the entire time, but pinpointing the heaviest rain is nearly impossible. There will be heavy showers at times with a few thunderstorms. I would keep an umbrella handy on this day.
Then as we finish this week on Thursday and Friday, the rain chances will be remaining the same. There will be a 60% chance of rain, so there will be scattered showers and a few storms. A cold front will be approaching from the north, then stalling right over us. This will keep the rain chances up for a few days until this stalled front moves away.
This next weekend also looks to have scattered showers. I have a 60% chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance Sunday turns out to be nice in the afternoon. We’ll have to wait on the timing of these storms. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the mid 80s.
Later in the day on Sunday, that stalled front will begin to move to the south and east. Therefore, the rain chances should start to come to an end. There will still likely be some rain early next week on Monday, but the rain chances will be lower. Right now, I have the rain chances up to 40%.
With all of the rain expected, that may cause street flooding for a brief time. It may also cause some river levels to rise. Toledo Bend is already close to action stage, so there may be some releases throughout the week. Here at home, we are expected to see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches Monday next week. Then we must take into account the rain farther north that will move downstream. We will watch the river levels and keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.