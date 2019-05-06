FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain threat could lead to flooding later this week and weekend

Unfortunately this wet pattern doesn’t end as another round of rain and storms will likely return Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly pushes in from the northwest but eventually stalls right over Louisiana Friday through Sunday. This front will combine with additional upper level disturbances to keep multiple rounds of rain in our forecast through the upcoming weekend with potentially heavy downpours and strong storms at times. By Sunday, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches will be likely with locally higher amounts than that over the next 7 days.