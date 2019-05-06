FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain threat could lead to flooding later this week and weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Enjoy this nice stretch of quiet weather as things will begin to get very active by Tuesday afternoon and evening and again Wednesday and much of the rest of the week and weekend all thanks to a slow moving front and series of upper level disturbances and storm complexes that will continue to make for a complicated and potentially significant series of events that could lead to flooding and severe weather this week.
Our Monday will start off very nice with temperatures down into the 60s, carrying over our fantastic weather from the weekend with a good deal of sunshine today and hot afternoon temperatures thanks to the return of humidity which will make for highs this afternoon in the 80s feel closer to 90 by afternoon with the heat index.
Timing of our next storms will likely begin Tuesday afternoon thanks to the arrival of an upper level disturbance and a complex of storms that will drop in from the northwest from Texas, and bring a round of potentially heavy rain and strong storms to the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible as these storms taper off late Tuesday night after midnight.
Another cluster of thunderstorms will get to firing up Wednesday over Texas and take a similar track to our Tuesday storm system and bring another round of heavy rain and storms by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain could accompany this system along with a few strong to severe storms.
Unfortunately this wet pattern doesn’t end as another round of rain and storms will likely return Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly pushes in from the northwest but eventually stalls right over Louisiana Friday through Sunday. This front will combine with additional upper level disturbances to keep multiple rounds of rain in our forecast through the upcoming weekend with potentially heavy downpours and strong storms at times. By Sunday, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches will be likely with locally higher amounts than that over the next 7 days.
These high rainfall amounts will likely result in additional river rises, and could fill Toledo Bend Reservoir to capacity and at some point necessitate operations of the spillway. If you live near the flood plain of rivers, you should be aware of these potential rises and be prepared to take action if necessary to move to higher ground. Again, this threat really won’t heighten until later this week and weekend, giving you plenty of time to prepare.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
