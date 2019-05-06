Father arrested in death of 1-year-old son

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -The death of a 1-year-old Baton Rouge boy has been ruled a homicide, and his father has been arrested in connection with the death.
The child’s father, Terrence Neal Ransom, 33, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the boy’s death.
Detectives say while investigating the boy’s death, they were told the infant, Josiah Crockett, stopped breathing while the boy’s father and girlfriend were “getting high.”
In addition to the first degree murder charges, Ransom and his girlfriend, Shanta T. Parker, 29, are facing various drug and firearm charges.
Dr. William “Beau” Clark says an autopsy shows Crockett died of “multiple blunt force injuries to the chest and abdomen.”
On Saturday, May 4, paramedics were called to a home on Hanks Drive near Winbourne Avenue regarding an “unresponsive 11-month-old child,” according to an incident report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
As paramedics were attempting to transport the boy to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, the child began to lose consciousness. Paramedics brought him to the closest medical facility, OLOL North, according to the incident report.
“Upon arrival, the child did not respond to resuscitation measures and was pronounced dead,” the report stated.
Deputies then searched the apartment where the boy lived and said they found two handguns, including one that had been reported stolen, as well as 44 grams of suspected marijuana, a box of plastic baggies, and a digital scale.
The boy’s father, Ransom, is charged with distribution of schedule I narcotics, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces a first degree murder charge.
Parker is charged with distribution of schedule I narcotics, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
