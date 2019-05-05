SWLApreps baseball playoffs: Heading to Sulphur

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The quarterfinal round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs sees nine #SWLApreps teams advance to the semifinals. Below is a list of all the scores through Sunday.
CLASS 5A:
(1) Barbe vs. (8) Acadiana — Game 1: Barbe won, 3-2 | Game 2: Barbe won, 3-2 (Barbe wins series, 2-0)
(2) Sam Houston vs. (10) Destrehan — Game 1: Sam Houston won, 8-5 | Game 2: Sam Houston won, 4-0 (Sam Houston wins series, 2-0)
CLASS 3A:
(3) South Beauregard vs. (11) Eunice — Game 1: South Beauregard won, 4-3 | Game 2: South Beauregard won, 7-3 (South Beauregard wins series, 2-0)
(5) Iota vs. (4) Berwick — Game 1: Iota won, 10-1 | Game 2: Berwick won, 13-3 | Game 3: Berwick won, 9-3 (Berwick wins series, 2-1)
(15) Brusly vs. (10) Iowa — Game 1: Brusly won, 4-3 | Game 2: Iowa won, 4-2 | Game 3: Iowa won, 7-1 (Iowa wins series, 2-1)
CLASS 2A:
(13) French Settlement vs. (5) Kinder — Game 1: Kinder won, 3-1 | Game 2: Kinder won, 12-1 (Kinder wins series, 2-0)
(6) Many vs. (3) Welsh— Game 1: Many won, 5-4 | Game 2: Welsh won, 4-0 | Game 3: Welsh won, 21-4 (Welsh wins series, 2-1)
CLASS 1A:
(1) Grand Lake 2 - (9) Maurepas 2 — POSTPONED IN THE 2ND INNING
(10) Merryville 5 - (2) Oak Grove 4
(6) Oberlin 6 - (3) LaSalle 5
CLASS B:
(1) Pitkin 10 - (9) Maurepas 2
(3) Converse 5 - (6) Elizabeth 0
CLASS C:
(1) Summerfield 4 - (8) Singer 3
(2) Simpson 16 - (10) Starks 2
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.