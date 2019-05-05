#SWLApreps baseball playoffs: Heading to Sulphur

May 4, 2019 at 10:39 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 10:48 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The quarterfinal round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs sees nine #SWLApreps teams advance to the semifinals. Below is a list of all the scores through Sunday.

CLASS 5A:

(1) Barbe vs. (8) Acadiana — Game 1: Barbe won, 3-2 | Game 2: Barbe won, 3-2 (Barbe wins series, 2-0)

(2) Sam Houston vs. (10) Destrehan — Game 1: Sam Houston won, 8-5 | Game 2: Sam Houston won, 4-0 (Sam Houston wins series, 2-0)

CLASS 3A:

(3) South Beauregard vs. (11) Eunice — Game 1: South Beauregard won, 4-3 | Game 2: South Beauregard won, 7-3 (South Beauregard wins series, 2-0)

(5) Iota vs. (4) Berwick — Game 1: Iota won, 10-1 | Game 2: Berwick won, 13-3 | Game 3: Berwick won, 9-3 (Berwick wins series, 2-1)

(15) Brusly vs. (10) Iowa — Game 1: Brusly won, 4-3 | Game 2: Iowa won, 4-2 | Game 3: Iowa won, 7-1 (Iowa wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 2A:

(13) French Settlement vs. (5) Kinder — Game 1: Kinder won, 3-1 | Game 2: Kinder won, 12-1 (Kinder wins series, 2-0)

(6) Many vs. (3) Welsh— Game 1: Many won, 5-4 | Game 2: Welsh won, 4-0 | Game 3: Welsh won, 21-4 (Welsh wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 1A:

(1) Grand Lake 2 - (9) Maurepas 2 — POSTPONED IN THE 2ND INNING

(10) Merryville 5 - (2) Oak Grove 4

(6) Oberlin 6 - (3) LaSalle 5

CLASS B:

(1) Pitkin 10 - (9) Maurepas 2

(3) Converse 5 - (6) Elizabeth 0

CLASS C:

(1) Summerfield 4 - (8) Singer 3

(2) Simpson 16 - (10) Starks 2

