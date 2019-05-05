No. 3 seed McNeese opens SLC Tournament Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball will begin its quest for a fourth straight Southland Conference Tournament title when the Cowgirls open tournament play in Natchitoches next Tuesday, May 7. The tournament runs through Friday, May 10 with the winner earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The first 11 tournament games will be streamed on the Southland Digital Network and the Southland apps. The championship game will be televised on ESPNU and watch ESPN apps.
The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. with No. 5 Southeastern Louisiana facing No. 8 Central Arkansas. The second game will have No. 6 Northwestern State and No. 7 Lamar. The first two games of the tournament are single elimination.
McNeese (28-28, 19-8) will enter the tournament as the third seed, having earned a first round bye and will play the winner of the tournament’s game 2 winner between host Northwestern State or Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
During the season, the Cowgirls took the series in Lake Charles from both teams, winning two of three games against Northwestern State in March and ended the regular season over the weekend with a series sweep over Lamar.
Sam Houston State will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed and Nicholls will be the No. 2 seed. Both teams will have a double bye and won begin tournament play until Wednesday. Stephen F. Austin will be the fourth seed.
2019 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
TUESDAY, MAY 7
11 a.m.- G1- No. 8 Central Arkansas vs. No. 5 Southeastern La.
1:30 p.m.- G2- No. 7 Lamar vs. No. 6 Northwestern State
4 p.m.- G3- No. 4 Stephen F. Austin vs. G1 Winner
6:30 p.m.- G4- No. 3 McNeese vs. G2 Winner
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
11 a.m.- G5- No. 1 Sam Houston State vs. G3 Winner
1:30 p.m.- G6- No. 2 Nicholls vs. G4 Winner
4 p.m.- G7- G4 Loser vs. G5 Loser
6:30 p.m.- G8- Game 3 Loser vs. G6 Loser
THURSDAY, MAY 9
11 a.m.- G9- G5 Winner vs. G6 Winner
1:30 p.m.- G10- G7 Winner vs. G8 Winner
4 p.m.- G11- G10 Winner vs. G9 Loser
FRIDAY, MAY 10
12 p.m.- G12- Championship- G9 Winner vs. G11 Winner
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.