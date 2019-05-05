No. 9 LSU baseball drops Game 2 to No. 13 Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU struggled on the mound and at the plate in the second game against No. 13 Ole Miss at Alex Box Stadium Saturday.
The Tigers went down 5-1 to the Rebels. LSU had five hits in the game and committed two errors.
Eric Walker started on the mound for LSU and allowed four runs on three hits, including two home runs, in 4.0 innings of work. He struck out three batters but also walked three. He falls to 4-4 on the season with the loss.
In the top of the second inning, a solo home run gave Ole Miss the 1-0 lead.
Then, in the fourth inning, a three-run dinger put the Rebels up 4-0.
They scored another run in the top of the fifth inning to take the 5-0 lead before LSU scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the inning on a single by Antoine Duplantis that sent Zach Watson home.
The rubber match is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
