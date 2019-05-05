LCPD: Traffic accident on Nelson Road and W. McNeese Street leaves one person with serious injuries

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A traffic accident on Nelson Road and W. McNeese Street left one person with serious injuries, Lt. Jeff Keenum with the Lake Charles Police Department said.
Keenum said officers learned a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Jorge Rodriguez-Andaluz was traveling westbound and ran a red light, striking a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Blake McDaniel of Lake Charles.
During the crash, the passenger of the Trailblazer, Tonja Lavan, was ejected from the vehicle and onto the roadway, suffering critical injuries, Keenum said. Rodriguez-Andaluz suffered moderate injuries and both were transported to a local hospital. McDaniel was not injured.
Keenum said Rodriguez-Andaluz was cited for running a red light and McDaniel was cited for driving under suspension.
Toxicology test results are pending for both drivers and the investigation is ongoing.
