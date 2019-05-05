JENNINGS PD: Two men arrested for attempted first-degree murder

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Two men were arrested for attempted first-degree murder after a man was shot in the parking lot of the Jennings Walmart April 15, Chief Danny Semmes with the Jennings Police Department said.
Semmes said that police received an anonymous tip identifying a suspect, and through witness identifications, police identified and arrested Nelson Freeman, 18, of Welsh, on the charges of attempted first-degree murder, and armed robbery, and possession of marijuana.
Further investigation lead police to identify Javonte J. Pete, 18, of Jennings. Pete was arrested on the charges of armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder, Semmes said. His bond is set at $200,000.
While arresting Nelson, police also arrested Gawain P. Cezar, 18, of Fenton, on the charges of carrying a firearm near a school. Semmes said that Cezar went to Lacassine High School and picked up a female subject with a gun in the car.
Nelson and Freeman posted bond, and their mugshots are not available at this time.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigations.
