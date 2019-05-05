First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern returns this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day expect temperatures to top out in the 80s thanks to ample sunshine this afternoon! We’ll begin to see temperatures fall as the sun begins to set with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s overnight. Cloud cover does hold off over night with just a few clouds beginning to build by day break on Monday.
Monday will start things out near that 70 degree mark and clouds beginning to build. Despite cloud cover increasing we’ll still get temperatures in the middle 80s through the afternoon. Despite more cloud cover, rain chances remain low near that 0 mark as our next weather maker doesn’t begin to move in until later on Tuesday. Clouds overnight help to keep that temperature a bit warmer only falling to the low 70s.
Tuesday expect much of the same to continue with that rain chance sticking in the forecast. That main chance for rain holds off until the afternoon hours as models don’t show that next system moving in until the evening hours. I would keep an umbrella handy during the day though as models haven’t been handling things well this past week. With ample cloud cover and that increased humidity temperatures top out in the low 80s. Right now they have the heaviest of the rain moving in after dinner time and into the later evening hours and sticking around overnight. This system does bring the chance for excessive rainfall according to the Weather Prediction Center. But, models are only forecasting us to get about an inch of rain. Temperatures fall into the low 70s overnight with that rain chance lingering.
Wednesday we see that chance for showers and storms to continue as we remain in an unsettled pattern. I don’t think this will be a continuous rain all day but that chance none-the-less remains. Go ahead and keep that umbrella handy through much of the next week with rain chances in the forecast everyday. Despite those rain chances temperatures reach the mid-80s before falling into the low 70s overnight.
Thursday expect much of the same to continue with that rain chance sticking in the forecast as a cold front approaches the area and then stalls just to our north. Rain chances do increase into Friday as that front slips just a little bit closer to SWLA and brings the instability needed to produce heavier showers and storms. Unfortunately, this system continues to linger across SWLA into Saturday keeping that rain chance around. Models do show us clearing up into the middle of the following week, but that is still very iffy as our weather has been heavily dependent on the southern jet.
