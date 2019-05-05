First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern returns this week

Tuesday expect much of the same to continue with that rain chance sticking in the forecast. That main chance for rain holds off until the afternoon hours as models don’t show that next system moving in until the evening hours. I would keep an umbrella handy during the day though as models haven’t been handling things well this past week. With ample cloud cover and that increased humidity temperatures top out in the low 80s. Right now they have the heaviest of the rain moving in after dinner time and into the later evening hours and sticking around overnight. This system does bring the chance for excessive rainfall according to the Weather Prediction Center. But, models are only forecasting us to get about an inch of rain. Temperatures fall into the low 70s overnight with that rain chance lingering.