Election Day- May 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Local taxes are up for election across four Southwest Louisiana parishes on May 4, 2019.
The parishes holding elections are: Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon.
Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m.
Get more election coverage at kplctv.com/politics/elections.
Mobile users, click HERE to view election results.
Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. For more information about your ballot and your voting location, visit geauxvote.com.
CALCASIEU PARISH
School District No. 23 Proposition - $42 million, 20-year bond: The bond passed 59 percent to 41 percent.
- Yes: 342 votes (or 59%)
- No: 234 votes (or 41%)
Ward 1 Fire Protection District 1 Proposition - 6.43-mill, 10-year renewal: The renewal passed 80 percent to 20 percent.
- Yes: 683 votes (or 80%)
- No: 174 votes (or 20%)
Ward 4 Fire Protection District 2 Proposition - 6.4-mill, 10-year renewal: The renewal passed 77 percent to 23 percent.
- Yes: 131 votes (or 77%)
- No: 39 votes (or 23%)
ALLEN PARISH
Parishwide School Board - 1-percent, 10-year sales & use tax: The sales tax passed 70 percent to 30 percent.
- Yes: 1,323 votes (or 70%)
- No: 577 votes (or 30%)
Road District No. 3 - 10.95-mill, 10-year renewal: The renewal passed 56 percent to 44 percent.
- Yes: 93 votes (or 56%)
- No: 72 votes (or 44%)
Road District No. 5 - 8.69-mill, 10-year renewal: The renewal passed 64 percent to 36 percent.
- Yes: 393 votes (or 64%)
- No: 223 votes (or 36%)
Bayou Blue Gravity Drainage District No. 1 - 14.31-mill, 10-year renewal: The renewal passed 62 percent to 38 percent.
- Yes: 158 votes (or 62%)
- No: 98 votes (or 38%)
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Parishwide Law Enforcement District Proposition - 6.46-mill, 10-year continuation: The continuation passed 65 percent to 35 percent.
- Yes: 1,690 votes (or 65%)
- No: 928 votes (or 35%)
Parishwide School District Proposition - $29 million, 20 years: The bond passed 65 percent to 35 percent.
- Yes: 1,692 votes (or 65%)
- No: 931 votes (or 35%)
VERNON PARISH
City of Leesville - 4.2-mill, 15-year new tax proposition: The tax proposition passed 66 percent to 34 percent.
- Yes: 90 votes (or 66%)
- No: 47 votes (or 34%)
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.