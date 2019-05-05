Cowboys take the series against SFA after game two victory

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys took care of business by winning game two over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 6-1, and winning the Southland Conference baseball series behind a gem of an outing from starting pitcher Aidan Anderson at Joe Miller Ballpark Saturday night.
Anderson (3-6), in making his second start of the year, but 21st appearance, was masterful on the mound after throwing seven strong innings while giving up just one run on four hits, all singles, struck out four, and faced 27 batters, just six over the minimum.
With the win, the Cowboys (25-22, 11-12 SLC) notched their fourth straight league victory and continues to make a push for the postseason conference tournament. The victory also closed the gap between them and the Lumberjacks (21-26, 13-10) in the league standings.
McNeese will go for its first league sweep of the season in the series finale on Sunday beginning at 1.
McNeese collected 12 hits in the game, four of which were extra base hits, and were led offensively by Clayton Rasbeary who finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, a run scored, two RBI’s, and was one of four Cowboy batters with multiple hits in the game.
SFA scored their only run of the game in the seventh inning, snapping the Cowboys’ pitching consecutive scoreless inning streak against a conference opponent at 16 innings, which started back in the ninth inning of game three against Abilene Christian.
KEY INNINGS
1st | In the bottom half, Payton Harden lead off with an infield single, followed a single in the left center gap by Fisbeck who then was thrown out at second trying to stretch his hit into a double. So now with one out and Harden on third, Clayton Rasbeary plated the Cowboys first run of the game with a double in the right center gap. After Jake Dickerson reached on ball four, Shane Selman hit an RBI double down the left field line to give McNeese a 2-0 lead after the first.
2nd | In the second, Reid Bourque would lead off with a base-on-balls followed by a bunt single by Dustin Duhon, giving Fisbeck a man on first and third with one out. Fisbeck plated Bourque from third with a sacrifice flyout to the center fielder to extend the Cowboys lead to 3-0
3rd | Dickerson led the inning off being hit by a pitch, followed by a single through the right side of the infield by Selman, and a sacrifice bunt by Jacob Stracner to move the runners over. Now with one out and men on second and third, Bourque singled in to center field to plate Dickerson and Selman would be thrown out at third for out number two. Bourque would then score on an RBI single by Duhon to bring the score to 5-0 after the third.
6th | In the sixth with two outs, Fisbeck reached base on a walk and then scored on a double by Rasbeary down the right field line to extend the Cowboys lead to 6-0 after the sixth.
7th | In the top half of the inning, SFA scored one run on a bases loaded walk to bring the score to bring the score to its final 6-1.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys were led offensively by Clayton Rasbeary, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run, and two RBI’s.
Rasbeary was one of four Cowboys to finish the game with multiple hits including, Shane Selman (2-for-3), Nate Fisbeck (2-for-3), and Dustin Duhon (3-for-3).
Pitching:
Senior right-handed pitcher Aidan Anderson got the start for the Cowboys in Friday's game. Deaton would finish with 7.0 IP, no runs on four hits, surrender no walks, strikeout four, and get his sixth win on the season.
Hunter Reeves relieved Anderson to start the eighth inning. Reeves finished with 0.2 IP, zero runs given up, no hits, two strikeouts, and two walks.
Cayne Ueckert came in to finish the eighth inning and Bryan King pitched the final inning of the game.
McNeese’s bullpen continues to stifle SFA, not allowing a run in relief for the second straight game.
ON DECK
The Cowboys finish up their series against SFA tomorrow, first pitch at 1 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.