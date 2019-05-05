Cowboys complete sweep of SFA with 5-1 victory

Kincaid (2-1), in making his fourth start of the year, but 17th appearance, was untouchable on the mound after throwing six strong innings while giving up just one unearned run on two hits, all singles. He set down the first 13 batters that came to the plate before surrendering his first hit. Kincaid exited in the seventh with six strike outs, gave up only two hits, and faced 20 batters, just two over the minimum.