Cowboys complete sweep of SFA with 5-1 victory

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys completed the weekend sweep of the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks with a 5-1 victory behind a fifth inning grand slam by Clayton Rasbeary and another gem of an outing from the Cowboys starting pitching staff, this time from junior Brad Kincaid.
Kincaid (2-1), in making his fourth start of the year, but 17th appearance, was untouchable on the mound after throwing six strong innings while giving up just one unearned run on two hits, all singles. He set down the first 13 batters that came to the plate before surrendering his first hit. Kincaid exited in the seventh with six strike outs, gave up only two hits, and faced 20 batters, just two over the minimum.
With the win, the Cowboys (26-22, 12-12 SLC) notched their fifth straight league victory and continued to make a push for the postseason conference tournament. The victory also closed the gap between them and the Lumberjacks (21-27, 13-11) in the league standings down to only one game.
All of McNeese’s runs were driven in by Junior Clayton Rasbeary on Sunday, going 1-for-4 from the plate, but the one hit being the back breaking grand slam in the fifth, one run scored, and five RBI’s.
This was Rasbeary’s first time facing his former team SFA, who he played for in 2017 as a freshman before transferring. Rasbeary finished the weekend 5-for-12 with two doubles, a grand slam, two runs, and seven RBI’s.
McNeese will be back at home in Joe Miller Ballpark this week on Wednesday when they play host to Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
1st | The Cowboys scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the inning. Payton Harden led off with a single and then advanced to second on an errored throw. Nate Fisbeck moved him over to third on a sacrifice bunt and then Clayton Rasbeary plated him on a tough groundout to give the Cowboys an early 1-0 lead.
5th | in the bottom of the inning, Brett Whelton led off with a single, followed by a single by Reid Bourque up the middle, and an infield single by Nate Fisbeck to load the bases. Clayton Rasbeary would be next to the plate and he hit a nuke to right center field for a grand slam to bust the game open 5-0.
7th | In the top of the inning, the Lumberjacks scored their first run of the ball game to make it the final 5-1.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys were led offensively by Clayton Rasbeary, going 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a run, and five RBI's.
Rasbeary was one of six Cowboys to finish the game with a hit including, Payton Harden, Nate Fisbeck, Carson Maxwell, Brett Whelton, and Reid Bourque
Pitching:
Junior right-handed pitcher Brad Kincaid got the start for the Cowboys in Sunday's game. Kincaid finished with 6.0 IP, only one unearned run on two hits, surrender no walks, struck out six, and got his second win on the season.
Will Dion relieved Kincaid in the seventh inning. Dion finished with 3.0 IP, zero runs given up, no hits, two strikeouts, one walk, and earned his fourth save of the year.
McNeese's pitching staff ended the weekend with a total of 10 hits given up, two runs allowed, only one of them earned, 20 strikeouts, and 0 extra base hits.
ON DECK
The Cowboys will stay at home next week, hosting Prairie View on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and then host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a Southland Conference weekend series.
