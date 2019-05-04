SWLA Arrest Report - May 3, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 3, 2019.
Jose Alfredo Rivera-Hernandez, 27, Vinton: Falsifying information on racing license applications; federal detainer (2 charges).
Patrick Shane Meyers, 33, Baton Rouge: Simple burglary; contempt of court; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Brad Everett Moak, 32, DeQuincy: Fourth offense DWI; careless operation; no drivers license on person.
Kayla Marie Lede, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; contempt of court; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Monaishea Trahomonne Minix, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; strangulation; aggravated flight from an officer.
Jordan Marquise Berry, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second degree battery; child endangerment.
Jennifer Pearl Fisher, 43, Contempt of court (3 charges).
Keshanna Jasminique Brown, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; child endangerment.
Fernando Miguel Uriza, 27, Weslaco: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Glenn Halnert Lemon Jr., 35, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; carrying a weapon during a crime.
Jermaine Washington Jr., 23, Welsh: Instate detainer (2 charges); probation detainer; contempt of court; first degree murder; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.
Tyler Brooks Venable, 28, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; Schedule II prohibited acts; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court (2 charges).
Patience Renee Perritt, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court (10 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Cassidy Daniell Wright, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darius Pierre Landry, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Mark Anthony Losoya, 28, Sulphur: Out of state detainer (2 charges).
Shaterrica Latonia Bell, 30, Alexandria: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; reckless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Coby Quinton Ceaser, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Michael Joseph Comeaux, 29, Jennings: Attempted armed robbery; armed robbery.
Mackense Joseph Bertrand, 35, Vinton: Instate detainer (3 charges); child endangerment.
Nicole Elizabeth Bly, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randall Ray Benoit, 52, Hayes: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Skylar Brianna Gaspard, 26, Hackberry: Monetary instrument abuse (2 charges).
Ricky Dale Smith, 22, Sulphur: Instate detainer; possession of drug paraphernalia; burglary (2 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jose Omar Marquez, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.
Bernado Canera-Chavez, 28, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; open alcoholic beverage containers.
Jorege Alberto Figuera-Romaon, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.
Stacy Michelle Hayes, 45, Iowa: Probation violation.
Sammie Melvin Morris, 33, Port Arthur, TX: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Tabitha Rose Moran, 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Calethea Faye Ulmer, 49, Vinton: Theft of a firearm; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Ray Allen Lawrence Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Armed robbery.
Timothy Dale Linan, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
