Southwest Louisiana claims 17 state championships during first two days of the 2019 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet

Southwest Louisiana claims 17 state championships during first two days of the 2019 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet
(Source: KPLC/LHSAA)
By Brady Renard | May 4, 2019 at 1:25 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 1:25 AM

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has racked up so far at the 2019 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet in Baton Rouge. The State Meet is held at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Through the first two days of competition, the area has brought home 17 individual state championships.

The area has boasted a pair of repeat champions thus far. Grand Lake’s Cade Vedder repeated as 1A pole vault champion, while Bell City’s Ryan White has won two-straight Class B discus throw state championships. White also set a new Class B record with a throw of 151-06 (46.17m).

Merryville’s Mekyah Hooper pulled double duty, winning the state championship in two events (high jump and 400-meter dash).

Southwest Louisiana medalists athletes are listed below. The link on the athletes names will bring up a photo of the medal podium.

CLASSES 5A, 4A & 3A-

SATURDAY

CLASS 2A-

Girls 1600 Meter Run:

2. Deonna Brister (Lake Arthur) - 5:33.59

Girls 3200 Meter Run:

2. Sophia Jeffers (Rosepine) - 12:27.13

Boys Shot Put:

3. Hunter Longino (Oakdale) - 47-02.00

Boys Pole Vault:

2. Holden Leblanc (DeQuincy) - 14-06.00

Boys Discus Throw:

2. Hunter Longino (Oakdale) - 143-00

CLASS 1A-

Girls High Jump:

1. Mekyah Hooper (Merryville) - 5-02.00

Girls Pole Vault:

1. Chloe Peloquin (Oberlin) - 10-00.00

3. Alaina Picou (Grand Lake) - J9-00.00

Girls Discus Throw:

3. Shakietha Hill (Merryville) - 99-09

Girls 800 Meter Run:

1. Heidi Menier (Oberlin) - 2:26.86

Girls 400 Meter Dash:

1. Mekyah Hooper (Merryville) - 1:01.10

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:

2. Merryville - 4:11.49 | 1) Mekyah Hooper, 2) Madisen Mahfouz, 3) Alyssa Duncan, 4) Kaylie Lewis

Girls 300 Meter Hurdle:

3. Madisen Mahfouz (Merryville) - 48.95

Boys Long Jump:

1. Luke Benoit (Grand Lake) - 22-05.00

Boys Pole Vault:

1. Cade Vedder (Grand Lake) - 13-06.00

2. Brent Beard (Merryville) - 11-06.00

Boys Javelin Throw:

2. Levi Peloquin (Oberlin) - 160-11

Boys Shot Put:

3. Kendrick Fontenot (Hamilton Christian) - 46-10.25

Boys High Jump:

3. Travis Mondares (Basile) - 6-02.00

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles:

2. Jarred Joubert (Oberlin) - 15.18

CLASS 2A & 1A FULL RESULTS

CLASS B-

Girls Javelin Throw:

2. Victoria Canter (Bell City) - 123-11

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles:

3. Haley Ward (Bell City) - 17.92

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles:

1. Haley Ward (Bell City) - 49.02

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:

2. Hathaway - 4:27.36 | 1) Haleigh Fruge, 2) Kenedei Beard, 3) Madison Suire, 4) Brea Baca-White

Girls Discus Throw:

2. Vanessa Duhe (Lacassine) - 92-03

Boys Javelin Throw:

1. Zachary Phenice (Hathaway) - 158-06

2. Dawson Dauzat (Pitkin) - 149-05

Boys Shot Put:

2. Willie Chadwick (Lacassine) - 41-06.00

Boys Discus Throw:

1. Ryan White (Bell City) - 151-06# **White set the Class B record**

3. Hunter Ford (Pitkin) - 110-11

CLASS C-

Team State Championship:

2. Hackberry - 112 points

Girls Long Jump:

3. Blanche Beard (Hackberry) 15-00.75

Girls Shot Put:

2 Autumn Raymond (Hackberry) - 32-00.50

Girls High Jump:

2. Austyn Quintela (Hackberry) - J4-10.00

3. Gracie Young (Johnson Bayou) - 4-08.00

Girls Javelin Throw:

1. Blanche Beard (Hackberry) - 117-03

2. Faith Cauthron (Reeves) - 101-09

Girls Triple Jump:

1. Olyvia LaBove (Hackberry) - 33-07.00

2. Kayleigh Hardwick (Singer) - 30-11.50

Girls Discus Throw:

1. Paige Sims (Hackberry) - 25.86m

2. Abbie Clark (Starks) - 24.71m

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay:

2. Hackberry - 1:55.53 | 1) Blanche Beard, 2) Shae Fontenot, 3) Olyvia LaBove, 4) Karlie Stine

Girls 1600 Meter Run:

3. Blaine Picou (Hackberry) - 6:24.55

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles:

2. Brooksey Mitchell (Singer) - 18.85

3. Keleigh Phillips (Starks) - 19.26

Girls 800 Meter Run:

3. Blaine Picou (Hackberry) - 2:51.58

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay:

2. Hackberry - 55.15 | 1) Angelle Delcambre, 2) Karlie Stine, 3) Shae Fontenot, 4) Olyvia LaBove

Girls 400 Meter Dash:

1. Dana Shelton (Starks) - 1:03.91

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles:

1. Bailey Ramsey (Evans) - 49.74

3. Angelle Delcambre (Hackberry) - 53.66

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:

3. Hackberry - 4:42.70 | 1) Blanche Beard, 2) Shae Fontenot, 3) Angelle Delcambre, 4) Karlie Stine

Boys Pole Vault:

1. Joe Storm (Johnson Bayou) - 12-06.00

2. Jordan Snyder (Johnson Bayou) - 8-06.00

2. Kaden Ducharme (Reeves) - 8-06.00

Boys Shot Put:

1. Brayden Thibodeaux (Singer) - 42-00.00

3. Kaleb Mcclelland (Starks) - 39-07.50

Boys Javelin Throw:

1. Conner Jacobs (Reeves) - 46.19m

2. Cameron Kyle (Hackberry) - 38.29m

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles:

3. Daniel Todd (Reeves) - 19.55

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay:

3. Reeves - 47.67 6 | 1) Isaiah Celestine, 2) Maverick Ordiway, 3) Daniel Todd, 4) Conner Jacobs

Boys 400 Meter Dash:

2. Andre Trahan (Johnson Bayou) - 55.65

CLASS B & C FULL RESULTS

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.