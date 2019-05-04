Southwest Louisiana claims 17 state championships during first two days of the 2019 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has racked up so far at the 2019 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet in Baton Rouge. The State Meet is held at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Through the first two days of competition, the area has brought home 17 individual state championships.
The area has boasted a pair of repeat champions thus far. Grand Lake’s Cade Vedder repeated as 1A pole vault champion, while Bell City’s Ryan White has won two-straight Class B discus throw state championships. White also set a new Class B record with a throw of 151-06 (46.17m).
Merryville’s Mekyah Hooper pulled double duty, winning the state championship in two events (high jump and 400-meter dash).
Southwest Louisiana medalists athletes are listed below. The link on the athletes names will bring up a photo of the medal podium.
CLASSES 5A, 4A & 3A-
SATURDAY
CLASS 2A-
Girls 1600 Meter Run:
Girls 3200 Meter Run:
Boys Shot Put:
Boys Pole Vault:
Boys Discus Throw:
CLASS 1A-
Girls High Jump:
Girls Pole Vault:
3. Alaina Picou (Grand Lake) - J9-00.00
Girls Discus Throw:
Girls 800 Meter Run:
Girls 400 Meter Dash:
1. Mekyah Hooper (Merryville) - 1:01.10
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:
Girls 300 Meter Hurdle:
Boys Long Jump:
Boys Pole Vault:
2. Brent Beard (Merryville) - 11-06.00
Boys Javelin Throw:
Boys Shot Put:
Boys High Jump:
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles:
CLASS B-
Girls Javelin Throw:
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles:
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles:
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:
Girls Discus Throw:
Boys Javelin Throw:
2. Dawson Dauzat (Pitkin) - 149-05
Boys Shot Put:
2. Willie Chadwick (Lacassine) - 41-06.00
Boys Discus Throw:
1. Ryan White (Bell City) - 151-06# **White set the Class B record**
3. Hunter Ford (Pitkin) - 110-11
CLASS C-
Team State Championship:
Girls Long Jump:
Girls Shot Put:
Girls High Jump:
3. Gracie Young (Johnson Bayou) - 4-08.00
Girls Javelin Throw:
2. Faith Cauthron (Reeves) - 101-09
Girls Triple Jump:
2. Kayleigh Hardwick (Singer) - 30-11.50
Girls Discus Throw:
2. Abbie Clark (Starks) - 24.71m
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay:
2. Hackberry - 1:55.53 | 1) Blanche Beard, 2) Shae Fontenot, 3) Olyvia LaBove, 4) Karlie Stine
Girls 1600 Meter Run:
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles:
2. Brooksey Mitchell (Singer) - 18.85
3. Keleigh Phillips (Starks) - 19.26
Girls 800 Meter Run:
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay:
Girls 400 Meter Dash:
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles:
3. Angelle Delcambre (Hackberry) - 53.66
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:
Boys Pole Vault:
2. Jordan Snyder (Johnson Bayou) - 8-06.00
2. Kaden Ducharme (Reeves) - 8-06.00
Boys Shot Put:
3. Kaleb Mcclelland (Starks) - 39-07.50
Boys Javelin Throw:
2. Cameron Kyle (Hackberry) - 38.29m
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles:
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay:
Boys 400 Meter Dash:
