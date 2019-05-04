Severe weather to impact SW Louisiana early Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A strong line complex of thunderstorms will continue to move toward SW Louisiana before sunrise and bring a threat for strong damaging wind gusts, heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the KPLC viewing area until 10:00 AM in addition to a Flash Flood Watch for parts of the area.
These storms have had a history of tornado warnings and flash flooding over Central and Southeast Texas Friday evening.
The storms should be quickly moving through and on the exit before noon today, but stay weather aware if you plan to travel or be outdoors for any reason over the next several hours.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
