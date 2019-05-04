Seventh annual Derby for Dollars raises money for Shannon Cox Counseling Center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Saturday was the Kentucky Derby, and Lake Charles celebrated the day with the seventh annual Derby for Dollars.
Fancy hats and fast horses are the cornerstone for the derby, and there were not shortage of those at the Derby for Dollars event.
“It’s fun, it’s a reason to come out and dress a little fun and actually, it’s a sport, the Kentucky derby, everyone likes to be involved in betting and it’s just a fun event,” said Doug Gehrig, one of the attendees.
While everyone there was betting to win, they were also betting for a cause.
“It’s about the kids," said Lee Mallett, an attendee. "People in this community understand that, and they come together to support them.”
Proceeds from the race go towards the Shannon Cox Counseling Center, with Family and Youth Counseling Agency.
“It’s a nonprofit that assists with children that are grieving the loss of a loved one. Mother, father, sibling. You know, many times kids are viewed as resilient, but they’re not. They deal with grief in different ways, and what we try to do is help them deal with that grief in counseling," said Robert Piper with the counseling center.
Piper says they’ve served more than 900 kids since the center opened in 2011.
The event is the best of both worlds, the most exciting two minutes in sports, combined with charity.
“It’s a beautiful day to get out, enjoy the weather, watch the races, and support a good cause,” said Brian Abshire, an event attendee. “Make a few bets, and see if you have any luck.”
Thanks to the derby, the counseling center is able to provide more than 8,000 hours of counseling annually.
According to their website, they provide several services:
- Individual, Couples, Family Counseling
- Grief Counseling for Children and their Families
- Smart Parenting and Behavior Management Services
- Anger Management Education
- Training and Professional Development
- Behavioral and Mental Health Consultation
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.