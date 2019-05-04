No. 9 LSU uses big late inning to get past No. 13 Ole Miss in Game 1

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU exploded in the bottom of the eighth inning in its Friday night win over No. 13 Ole Miss at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers came away with the 8-3 victory over the Rebels. Daniel Cabrera ripped a two-run home run that was part of a four-run eighth inning.
Ma’Khail Hilliard started on the mound for LSU and put in solid work. He allowed two runs on six hits in four innings. He had four strikeouts. Zack Hess relieved him and was quite impressive. He gave up just one run on three hits and had seven strikeouts in four innings. He earned the win and improved to 3-3 on the season.
Ole Miss got on the board first on a groundout RBI to go up 1-0 in the second inning.
LSU returned the favor in the bottom of the inning when a groundout to first by Cabrera allowed Chris Reid to score.
In the bottom of the third, a single to center field by Josh Smith sent Saul Garza and Antoine Duplantis home for the 3-1 lead.
The Rebels put up a run in the top of the fifth, the Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, and Ole Miss netted another run in the seventh to make it 4-3, LSU.
In the bottom of the eighth, the bats lit up for the Tigers. A sac fly by Gavin Dugas allowed Cade Beloso to score. Next came Cabrera’s blast to right field with Smith on third. Then, Drew Bianco ripped a solo shot to left field to put LSU up 8-3.
In the top of the ninth, Devin Fontenot was called upon to close the door on Ole Miss. He was able to get the first two batters out, but eventually loaded the bases. The sophomore right-hander didn’t let the situation rattle him and he sat the next batter down looking to secure the win.
The teams will do it again Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
