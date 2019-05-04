First Alert Forecast: Two nice days before unsettled pattern returns

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon we do have a slight chance for a shower to develop as that low pressure system moves to our northeast and we get a few showers wrapping around the back. We’ll see that cloud cover clear out overnight and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s overnight.
Starting off Sunday with sunny skies and that’s how we should remain through the bulk of the day! This will help temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s across the area. No need for the rain jacket, but if you are outside for any amount of time some sunscreen would be a good idea! Through the evening hours we’ll see nice conditions persist with temperatures falling into the 60s again!
Monday we’ll start off with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s! Through the day temperatures will warm and cloud cover will build. We’ll reach the mid to upper 80s through the afternoon even with the increasing cloud cover. We only have a small chance for an isolated shower to develop through the afternoon at this time. Later into the evening is when we see that greatest chance for rain as our next system begins to move through the area.
Tuesday morning isn’t looking the greatest with our next chance for showers and storms to move across SWLA. Rain chances are up to a 70% as we see another low pressure develop and move through. Right now there is no threat of severe weather, but we do need to watch the amount of rainfall we get as we haven’t had a chance to dry out really in the last couple of days! Temperatures Tuesday reach the low 80s and falling into the low 70s overnight.
That rain chance doesn’t end on Tuesday though as we continue to see that chance for rain thanks to the return of the southern jet stream transporting more moisture and storm across SWLA. This unsettled pattern continues Wednesday through the weekend unfortunately with rain chances at 30%. This pattern keep us soggy across the South will also moderate the temperature keeping it in the mid to low 80s during the day and in the low 70s at night.
