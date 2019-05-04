First Alert Forecast: Two nice days before unsettled pattern returns

Tuesday morning isn’t looking the greatest with our next chance for showers and storms to move across SWLA. Rain chances are up to a 70% as we see another low pressure develop and move through. Right now there is no threat of severe weather, but we do need to watch the amount of rainfall we get as we haven’t had a chance to dry out really in the last couple of days! Temperatures Tuesday reach the low 80s and falling into the low 70s overnight.