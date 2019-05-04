FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms exit; a few could return by afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the threat of severe weather having now diminished across Southwest Louisiana this morning, our weather will continue to settle down as clouds and slightly cooler temperatures this morning will give way to a little sunshine on up through the noon hour.
As temperatures rebound ahead of a front, some scattered thunderstorms will again be possible through the afternoon with chances of storms back up to around 40% from 1pm through sunset. These will be more scattered in coverage and likely not severe, although watch for lightning if outdoors this afternoon.
Once the front moves through, rain and storms will be over with altogether by early evening as skies clear out overnight. Lows tonight will feel great in the lower 60s with a full day of sunshine ahead for Sunday.
Sunday will bring a nice warm-up by afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s with lower humidity.
More showers and storms will return by next Tuesday and likely each day next week through the upcoming weekend with a summery feel with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s at night.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
