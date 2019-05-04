Don Dixon, Alan Heisser host 17th annual Cops & Jocks golf tournament

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Former police chief Don Dixon and Alan Heisser hosted the 17th annual Cops and Jocks golf tournament at L’Auberge golf course on Friday afternoon.
The charity event helps with scholarships, families and McNeese athletics. According to Dixon, $24,000 is expected to be given out as scholarships to McNeese for the event.
Big names always come out to support those causes. This year featured NFL greats such as the Dolphin’s Mark “Super” Duper, Seattle’s Jacob Green, and Ed “Too Tall” Jones.
“We don’t have as many Cowboys fans down here as I would like but the people are very nice," said Jones. "I do look forward to getting away and relaxing for a good cause for a few days.”
“This is one of the events that I always look forward to coming to," Green added. "You see a lot of guys that you played with and played against and you meet a lot of new guys.”
“Life is what you make it. If I can help somebody by talking to them or showing them something then I’m pleased with what I did," said Duper. "That’s what this is all about.”
