Cowgirls take doubleheader over Lamar

LAKE CHARLES— Freshman Kaylee Lopez had a five RBI day along with the walk off single in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave McNeese a 3-2 win in the second game of its Southland Conference series against Lamar Friday night. McNeese clinched the series after an 8-2 game one win.
With the doubleheader victory, McNeese improves to 27-28 overall and 17-9 in the SLC. Lamar falls to 23-32 overall and 14-12 in league play.
As of results from games played Friday night, McNeese sits in fourth place in the league standings heading into Saturday’s home finale- ½ game ahead of Southeastern Louisiana.
The series will conclude with a 1 p.m. single game Saturday. Seniors Justyce McClain, Taylor Edwards, Aubree Turbeville, and Megan Holmes will be honored following the game.
GAME 1: McNeese 8, Lamar 2
B1- Kaylee Lopez scored on a delayed steal when Lamar catcher threw down to second base thinking Aubree Turbeville was going to steal. McN 1, LU 0
B3- Cowgirls scored two runs on an RBI single up the middle by Lopez and a sac bunt by Turbeville. McN 3, LU 0
B4- McNeese scored four runs aided by three Lamar errors to extend its lead. McN 7, LU 0
T5- Lamar gets on the board with an RBI single by Savana Mata. McN 7, LU 1
T6- Lamar scores another run via a solo homerun by Jade Lewis. McN 7, LU 2
B6: McNeese added to its lead with a run after Toni Perrin led the inning off with a double then scored off an error. McN 8, LU 2
NOTES:
- McNeese collected 10 hits including three doubles
- Lopez and Perrin both led the Cowgirls with three hits apiece
- Lopez also led McNeese with three RBI
- Alexsandra Flores improved to 11-9 on year with the win. Flores gave up two runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
GAME 2: McNeese 3, Lamar 2
B1: McNeese took the early lead with a ground out by Demi Boudreaux that scored McClain. McClain led the game off with a single up the middle. McN 1, LU 0
T3: Lamar took a 2-1 lead by scoring two runs on an error attempting to get Savana Mata out at home following a fielder’s choice by Shaina Amir. McNeese catcher Aubree Turbeville bobbled the ball then when the runner slid into home, the ball scooted all the way to the backstop that allowed the other run to score. LU 2, McN 1
B5- McNeese tied the game up with a two out RBI single up the middle by Lopez that scored pinch runner Alayis Seneca from second. Seneca pinch ran for Sara Geier who led the inning off with a walk. Seneca moved into scoring position on a ground out by McClain before scoring on the hit by Lopez. McN 2, LU 2
B7- Lopez came up big again with two outs. Toni Perrin singled then a single by McClain put Perrin on second base. Lopez’s single to left field scored Perrin all the way from second to give the Cowgirls the walk off win. McN 3, LU 2
NOTES:
- McNeese picked up six hits in the game and was led with two apiece from McClain and Lopez
- Lopez picked up two of the three RBI’s in the game to give her five on the day
- Caroline Settle (7-8) picked up the win in relief of starter Saleen Flores. Saleen gave up two runs on two hits in 4 2/3 innings. Settle allowed only one hit and struck out three of the nine batters she faced in 2 1/3 innings.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.