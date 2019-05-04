Cowgirls complete series sweep over Lamar with 4-3 win

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On senior day, senior Aubree Turbeville’s one out double to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning scored fellow senior Justyce McClain to earn the 4-3 walk off win in the home finale on senior day to complete the Southland Conference series sweep.
With the win, McNeese will earn no less than the fourth seed in next week’s Southland Conference Tournament in Natchitoches. Final seedings and pairings will be announced following the completion Sunday’s games.
McNeese ends the regular season 28-28 overall and 18-9 in the SLC while Lamar falls to 23-33 overall and 14-13 in the SLC.
SCORING
T3: Lamar took the early lead with a two out double to right field by Jade Lewis that scored Kelly Meeuwsen after she reached base on a single to short. LU 1, McN 0
B3: Cowgirls respond with a run with two outs to tie the game. Haylee Brinlee drew a two out walk then advanced to second on a ground out before Jystyce McClain singled up the middle to score Brinlee. McN 1, LU 1
T4: Lamar retakes the lead on a double play but the runner scores from third. LU 2, McN 1
B5: McNeese responded again by scoring a run to tie the game for a second time. The Cowgirls took advantage of two Lamar errors that allowed Justyce McClain to score. McN 2, LU 2
T6: Lamar didn’t go away and regained the lead for the second time after a leadoff triple by Jade Lewis. Lewis came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Mattox. LU 3, McN 2
B6: For the third time, McNeese tied the game on a two out RBI single to left field by Sara Geier that scored Cori McCrary. McCrary reached base on an error, stole second then scored. McN 3, LU 3
B7: The Cowgirls walk it off again for the second time with a one out double by senior to left center that scored fellow senior Justyce McClain. McN 4, LU 3
NOTES
-McNeese collected seven hits and six players collected at least one hit
- Justyce McClain led the team with two hits and scored two runs including the game winning run
- Aubree Turbeville and Sara Geier each had extra base hits, both had one double apiece
- Alexsandra Flores improved to 12-9 overall and picked up her second win of the series. Flores gave up five hits, three walks and struck out two in the complete game victory.
