Cowboys shutout SFA behind Deaton’s Gem

Stephen F. Austin threatened a couple times in the game, once in the second inning when it had the bases loaded with one out before Deaton fanned back-to-back batters to get out of the inning. Then in the fifth inning, the Lumberjacks had a runner on third with one out when a bunt attempt to plate the base runner was fielded nicely by Stracner at first base who threw the runner out at home.