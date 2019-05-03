United Way of Southwest Louisiana to provide weekend food packs this summer

According to the United Way SWLA website, Summer weekend food packs will be distributed to over 20 locations across the 5-parish area as part of the summer feeding program--where any child under the age of 18 can walk in and receive a healthy meal. Summer meals are provided at local sites, such as schools, recreation centers, libraries, YMCAs, churches, and parks for children ages 18 and under. Not only do children stave off hunger as a result of free summer meals, they also benefit from the enrichment activities offered at the vast majority of sites — activities that keep them learning, engaged and better prepared to return to the classroom in the fall.