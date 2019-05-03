Tickets go on sale for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in one month

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Tickets for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale in one month, on June 4.
Salvador Custom Homes and several other partners have been working tirelessly for the last few months to get the home ready.
“Such a rewarding exerience, and knowing that this is going to St. Jude, to help out kids with cancer, that is actually a very great cause," said Andres Nava with Sherwin Williams.
The Dream Home is being built in Graywood in Lake Charles.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together to support St. Jude, and all the good work they do throughout the community and the state of Louisiana and all over the United States," said Edye Shuff with Graywood. “And Graywood is just real supportive of anything they need, and we’re here to help them out in anyway possible.”
It’s being built through donated materials and services, so the money raised can go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
“I don’t think there’s anything that can come bad out of St. Jude," Kale Reynolds with Southern Pipe said. "I mean, such a great organization for kids, and what they do around the country, like I said, I’m just honored to be a small part of it.”
Some of those ‘small parts’ include everything from the pipes and plumbing done by Southern Pipe, to the roofing from Tamko, to indoor and outdoor paint by Sherwin Williams, and much more.
They all said when they meet the families who are helped by the dream home, it makes every bit of the hard work worth it.
“I mean, everyone on some level has been effected by childhood cancer, whether you have family or friends that have, so it feels really great to be a part of this project," said Nicole Milner with Tamko.
Tickets sold out quickly for last year’s dream home, so this year, 7,500 tickets will be sold.
Again, tickets don’t go on sale until June 4, and the winner will be announced on September 22.
