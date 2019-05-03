SWLApreps baseball playoffs: Quarterfinal round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The quarterfinal round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs sees 15 #SWLApreps teams in play with hopes to advance to the semifinals. Below is a list of all the scores through Thursday.
CLASS 3A:
(3) South Beauregard vs. (11) Eunice — Game 1: South Beauregard won, 4-3 (South Beauregard leads Series 1-0)
(5) Iota vs. (4) Berwick — Game 1: Iota won, 10-1 | Game 2: Berwick won, 13-3 (Series tied 1-1)
CLASS 1A:
(10) Merryville 5 - (2) Oak Grove 4
(6) Oberlin 6 - (3) LaSalle 5
CLASS B:
(3) Converse 5 - (6) Elizabeth 0
CLASS C:
(1) Summerfield 4 - (8) Singer 3
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.