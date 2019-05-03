SWLA Arrest Report - May 2, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 2, 2019.
Dakota Wayne Singletary, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Nick Alan Natali, 45, Lake Charles: Expired driver’s license; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Harold Alvin Campbell, 44, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.
Brian Levell Walker Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; armed robbery; second offense possession of marijuana.
Kenneth Edward Oliver, 37, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Logan Bryant Toothman, 25, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles; pornography involving juveniles.
Jonathon Guy Wilder, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Drekelyn Phillip Chester L Gardiner, 18, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.
Jayvon Jaquez Shepherd, 19, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Darrell Ray Kerlegan, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges).
Nathan Thomas Burnett, 39, Sulphur: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary.
Arthur Victor Sittig, 48, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; probation detainer (2 charges).
David Wayne ONeal, 30, Vinton: Pornography involving juveniles.
Javon Kiandre London, 20, Iowa: Second degree battery; property damage less than $1,000.
Kendel Detron Meaux, 18, Vinton: Contempt of court; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; distribution of a Schedule I drug; carrying a weapon during the commission of a crime; use of a illegal substance in the presence of a minor.
Preston Keith Walker Jr., 30, Iowa: Racketeering.
Trandy Jermaine Nelson, 43, Lake Charles: Probation violation; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Chassity Dawn Breaux, 30, Sulphur: Forgery (2 charges); monetary instrument abuse (2 charges).
Kenneth Montgomery Pattum, 29, Jennings: Resisting and officer by flight; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted second degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon; probation detainer.
Payton Lemaster Dugas, 37, Welsh: Probation violation.
Jeremy Jermaine Harris, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
David Anthony Brown, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Gannon Ashley Bellard, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired license plates.
Osborn James Freeman, 46, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Joseph Keith Laughlin, 29, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Napolitano, 43, Sulphur: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
James Andrew Needer, 38, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
